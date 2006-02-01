News at the Speed of Light

 <body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d7067137\x26blogName\x3dNews+at+the+Speed+of+Light\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://newsblogs.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3den_US\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://newsblogs.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d-7661096377313711834', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>

Improved RSS Newsfeeds

For your viewing pleasure we have improved our RSS newsfeeds. The feeds should be more readable and now come in three flavours.

You have three options to choose from:

1. Full Feed (the entire post);

2. Excerpts Only (a short intro to the post); or

3. Just Headlines only (self explanatory).

Cheers!

