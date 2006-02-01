News at the Speed of Light

Improved RSS Newsfeeds
For your viewing pleasure we have improved our RSS newsfeeds. The feeds should be more readable and now come in three flavours.
You have three options to choose from:
1. Full Feed (the entire post);
2. Excerpts Only (a short intro to the post); or
3. Just Headlines only (self explanatory).
Cheers!
You have three options to choose from:
1. Full Feed (the entire post);
2. Excerpts Only (a short intro to the post); or
3. Just Headlines only (self explanatory).
Cheers!
...related posts: news blog blog weblog blogging computing internet computers and internet technology business rss rss newsfeed