News at the Speed of Light

Like most of you, until recently the Bloke had not even heard of Ward Churchill. Churchill's recent comments lit a firestorm of controversy in the blogospshere, making him a household name synonymous with the words Nazi and Terrorist sympathizer.Blog Bloke concedes one imperceptible truth that can be drawn from all this hoopla. And that is - any fool can become a university professor in Colorado. Oy!Read the full transcript of Ward Churchill and Governor Bill Owens' comments at Political Gateway