News at the Speed of Light

Tsunami Disaster: How You can Help
Global aid organizations have launched urgent appeals for donations to help survivors of Sunday's Indian Ocean earthquake disaster More than 140,000 people are confirmed killed by the waves and millions more are homeless.
Many governments and organizations - including the US, Canada, Australia, the EU and UN are sending aid.
The UN has warned that supplies are urgently needed to support the survivors and to try and prevent disease which could double the death toll.
Find more info at BBC News and a list of organizations where you can give aid.