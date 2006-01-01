News at the Speed of Light

More Killer Tsunami Video and Pics
The recent Asian Tsunami tragedy is unprecedented in modern history and of truly Biblical proportions. Thanks to technology, never in the history of mankind has the world witnessed such an epic event. To really understand the full power of nature nothing can compare to pictures, so Blog Bloke has provided some of the best video footage available on the net.
