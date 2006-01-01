News at the Speed of Light

Iraq the Model
Strangely enough, a weblog detailing the more positive aspects of the US-led occupation of the country, is one of the most popular Iraqi sites on the web.
A pro-US blog by three Iraqi brothers has become the unlikely setting for a huge web spat after conspiracy theorists alleged it was a fake.
Written by Baghdad-based brothers Mohammed and Omar, who are dentists, and doctor Ali, the site first surfaced in November 2003 a few months after the war in Iraq ended.
Some anti-war activists said it was a CIA-sponsored propaganda tool. The brothers have strongly denied the claims but the ruckus has created quite a confab in the online Iraq community.
Is it for real or just a hoax? Why not take a look for yourself and join the fray.
