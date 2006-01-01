 <body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d7067137\x26blogName\x3dNews+at+the+Speed+of+Light\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://newsblogs.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3den_US\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://newsblogs.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d-7661096377313711834', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>

News at the Speed of Light

News at the Speed of Light Top Breaking News Headlines and Analysis 24/7

Top Stories | Technology | World | U.S. | Canada | Politics | Odd | Business | Sports | Iraq | MiddleEast | Health | Entertainment | Opinion

Iraq the Model

Strangely enough, a weblog detailing the more positive aspects of the US-led occupation of the country, is one of the most popular Iraqi sites on the web.

A pro-US blog by three Iraqi brothers has become the unlikely setting for a huge web spat after conspiracy theorists alleged it was a fake.

Written by Baghdad-based brothers Mohammed and Omar, who are dentists, and doctor Ali, the site first surfaced in November 2003 a few months after the war in Iraq ended.

Some anti-war activists said it was a CIA-sponsored propaganda tool. The brothers have strongly denied the claims but the ruckus has created quite a confab in the online Iraq community.

Is it for real or just a hoax? Why not take a look for yourself and join the fray.

0 Comments:

Add a comment